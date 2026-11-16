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Ahmad Salah
Translated by

In defence of Ronaldo: Piers Morgan insults Jesus and predicts his future

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Jorge Jesus's comments about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the Portugal national team did not pass quietly. They sparked an angry reaction, most notably from British broadcaster Piers Morgan, known for his defence of the Al-Nassr captain, who chose to respond to the Portugal coach in sharp terms.

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Jesus made the comments after Portugal's heavy 4-1 defeat by Denmark at the Braga Municipal Stadium. The result reopened the debate over Ronaldo's absence from the national side, just as criticism of the coaching staff was mounting.

Asked after the match how much the team missed the Al-Nassr striker, the 72-year-old replied sarcastically: "Miss him? How? He's no longer in the national team, unless he's going to come just to keep me company."

That answer drew widespread attention, coming as it did straight after a crushing defeat and with Ronaldo's absence from the Portugal side still a live debate. It quickly spread across social media.

Read also: Hours after separating from his wife: Neuer's deleted video raises questions

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Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano shared Jesus's comments on X. Piers Morgan responded, seizing the chance to aim direct criticism at the Portuguese coach over his stance on the Al-Nassr captain.

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According to Portuguese newspaper Record, the British broadcaster hit back at Jesus: "This clown won't be in the national team either if Portugal keep getting crushed like they did today (Saturday)", a reference to the heavy defeat by Denmark.

This wasn't the first time Morgan had gone after the Portuguese coach recently. The English broadcaster has been openly critical of Jesus over the conduct and developments that preceded Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the national team picture.

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The bitter row between Ronaldo and Jesus erupted during the September 2026 camp. Ronaldo was told to warm up in the Nations League match against Norway but never came on. He felt Jesus had broken a prior agreement over his involvement, and he left the camp before the first leg against Denmark.

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Ronaldo then accused Jesus of "breaking his word" twice: first by leaving him out against Norway, then by failing to stick to points they had agreed to say at the press conference. The Portuguese federation responded with a 30-day suspension and a 255-euro fine for leaving the camp. On 5 November, Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football after a 23-year career. Jesus later insisted he did not feel guilty and had intended to call Ronaldo up, adding that he respected the decision to retire.

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Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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