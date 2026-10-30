In an angry manner: Posecki responds to the possibility of his dismissal from Al Ahly

Marino Pusic bit back at reports linking him with the sack after Al-Ahli's humbling defeat to Al-Shabab. The Dutchman, head coach of the Saudi side, was in no mood to entertain the question.

Al-Shabab tore Al-Ahli apart 6-1 on Friday at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Asked in the post-match press conference whether this had been his last game in charge, Pusic snapped back: "You should be ashamed of the question", according to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat".

"We lost by a big and unexpected scoreline, we made many individual mistakes, the fans have the right to express what they feel, and I am a professional coach", the Dutch coach said.

He added: "The individual mistakes, made in the first 25 minutes, complicated everything, we won five matches in a row, I offer my apologies to the fans, and we promise them hard work in the next match against Al-Sadd of Qatar".

Next up is a trip to Qatar. Al-Ahli face Al-Sadd on Monday in the fourth round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Pusic took the reins at the start of this season, replacing German coach Matthias Jaissle. He has overseen 17 matches since, winning 11, losing five and drawing just one.