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Portugal v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

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In a new photo: did Cristiano Ronaldo deliberately insult his critics?

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Portugal
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese star continues to stir controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked fresh controversy. The Al-Nassr captain fired off a cryptic message on his social media accounts, and it set tongues wagging.

The Portugal star posted the photo on Instagram while enjoying his summer holiday, with a return to Al-Nassr's training camp looming in the coming weeks.

Captioning the picture in Spanish, Ronaldo wrote: "When you head towards the sunlight, the shadows fall behind you."

Portuguese newspaper Abola reckon the message was no accident. In their view Ronaldo wasn't talking about sunlight at all, but taking aim at his critics.

Those critics have been out in force lately. Ronaldo copped it after Portugal crashed out in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, beaten by Spain.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

He never hit his best in that tournament. Ronaldo managed just two goals, both in the win over Uzbekistan, and drew a blank against DR Congo, Colombia and Spain.

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