In a language that stunned everyone! Real Madrid star reveals the "big surprise" about Mourinho

Turkish midfielder Arda Guler has revelled in working under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, insisting his fourth season with Real Madrid will bring even greater development after his outstanding displays last term.

Speaking to the royal club's official media, Guler called it "a wonderful opportunity" to work with a legend like Mourinho. He praised the clarity of the Portuguese coach and his technical staff in laying out instructions, along with their honesty off the pitch.

A return after World Cup disappointment

The 24-year-old rejoined training this week at the Valdebebas sports city, back from holiday following a disappointing World Cup in which Turkey crashed out at the group stage.

In fluent Spanish, Guler added: "I missed home. I am very happy to start working in order to always deliver a better performance on the pitch." Pre-season, he noted, focuses on the physical side, alongside listening to and learning from Mourinho's demands.

Unstoppable ambition

Born in Ankara, the midfielder hopes to keep playing a pivotal role after standing out last season as one of the few players to consistently maintain a high level in the ranks of Los Merengues.

Guler signed off with a statement of intent: "I have learned and developed a great deal, but my enthusiasm has never changed. I want to win everything, just as I did on my first day, and to make the Real Madrid fans happy."