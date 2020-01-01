Improving with age: Bloemfontein Celtic marksman Mabena underlines class with another crucial goal

The former Orlando Pirates marksman continues to remind us of his class and ability and could still have a say in this season's MTN8 tournament

Bloemfontein striker Ndumiso Mabena seldom grabs headlines and does not always get the praise he probably deserves.

Mabena seems to have really found his groove at Celtic over the past three seasons and although he is now 33-years-old, he's been among the most consistent strikers in the league for the past half a decade.

And on Sunday, against SuperSport United in Pretoria in an MTN8 first leg semi-final match, he was at it again with what could be a crucial away goal in the 1-1 draw with Matsatsantsa.

It was a superbly-taken effort as Mabena read Victor Letsoal’s lovely flick to perfection, running through the middle of the SuperSport defence and showing a cool head as he delayed his parting shot just slightly, in order to outfox Bafana Bafana's number one keeper, Ronwen Williams.

It was a typical finish from the classy veteran, who first made his Premier Soccer League ( ) debut for in 2009 after being signed from First Division side Winners Park.

Blessed with excellent all-round technique, these days Mabena really does seem to be a complete striker.

In 71 matches for Bucs, many of those off the bench, he got eight goals and four assists and so it wasn't too surprising that the Soweto outfit allowed him to move on to Platinum Stars.

Perhaps his move to Pirates came too early in his career and he may have benefited from first joining a 'smaller' PSL team before being thrust into the limelight at one of 's most popular teams. Pirates were also winning a bunch of trophies at that point and competition for places was very high.

Or maybe it has just been a case of maturing like fine wine as the Groblersdal-born Mabena has seemingly got better and better over the years.

He's never been prolific, but then again, prolific strikers in the PSL have been very few and far between.

He has been consistent though, and has scored some big goals and provided some important assists for his last two clubs, Platinum Stars and Celtic.

At Stars, he scored 23 and registered 14 assists in 93 matches, while with Phunya Sele Sele, he's also netted 23 times and also added 14 assists, in 94 games. Not mind-blowing, but certainly consistent and impressive when viewed against some of the league's other marksmen, many of whom are unable to produce season after season.

And his contribution at Celtic over the past couple of seasons is all the more impressive when considering the turmoil the club's been in and the issues in paying salaries which they previously had.

It is credit to Mabena's character that he's continued to produce the goods on the field and has single-handedly played a big part in ensuring that rather sliding towards relegation, Celtic have against the odds managed to secure two consecutive top-eight finishes over the past two seasons.

Now, the Free State side also stands one game away from making the MTN8 final and it won't be a surprise if Mabena further stamps his mark on the tournament.