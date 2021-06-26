Improvement needed for Kaizer Chiefs to win Caf Champions League

Together with Amakhosi's 1-0 win last weekend in Morocco, Saturday's FNB 0-0 stalemate was enough for the Glamour Boys to advance to the final

There was bravery, but also elements of good fortune for Kaizer Chiefs in their 0-0 Caf Champions League draw with Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.



It's not that Chiefs were not due any good luck - they've had a lot of things going against them this season. Even before the game on Saturday there was more misfortune as key players Bruce Bvuma, Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro were forced to pull out through injury and illness.

That's on top of the longer-term injuries to Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma. Like Manyama and Castro, Zuma and Billiat are potential match-winners and as such, Chiefs were left very light up front.

As a result, they barely threatened the Wydad defence.



And while the game plan was always going to be about defending the 1-0 lead, the lack of pace and creativity from the home side, and their failure to counter-attack with any menace, needs to be addressed.

Certainly in what will be a tense final, the ability to sit and absorb pressure, like Chiefs did so well, will also have to be complemented by a potent transitional threat.

In terms of defending, it's hard to fault the Glamour Boys' commitment in the two-legged semi-final.

However, if one is brutally honest, the rearguard was badly exposed on several occasions and it took a combination of luck, poor finishing by the Moroccan side, and a couple of good saves by Daniel Akpeyi to keep the dream alive.

Akpeyi had a mixed evening – some very good work was paired with a number of indecisive moments, for which he may well be punished on another day.

Yagan Sasman didn’t inspire confidence at left-back either, a position where Chiefs have struggled all season.

Put it this way, there was enough to suggest that Amakhosi rode their luck to an extent, much as they did in the second half in Casablanca last week. At some point, luck can swing the opposite way.

All of the above should be taken in context though. Ultimately Chiefs defended bravely and were fully deserving of their place in the final. They've done the club and the nation proud.



But in order to go one further and win it, there are areas which will need improving, something the Chiefs technical team will no doubt be thinking about already. Mixed with a little bit of celebration perhaps!