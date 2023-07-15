Impressive Orlando Pirates beat South American Copa Sudamericana champions Independiente del Valle

Orlando Pirates continued their good pre-season form on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.

Pirates are in Spain for pre-season

Came from a goal down to win

New signing Maswanganyi impresses again

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates took time to settle and looked out of shape in early exchanges and went on to concede in the 22nd minute courtesy of Michael Hoyos' goal.

The Sea Robbers came back stronger in the second half with Cameroon international Souaibou Marou rounding the goalkeeper before firing into an empty net in the 50th minute.

Ten minutes later, Patrick Maswanganyi was in the right place to tap home from close range after the ball had hit the upright.

In the 64th minute, Fortune Makaringe dispossessed the opponent in a good area, kept his cool, and beat the goalkeeper to make it 3-1 - sealing Bucs' win over reigning South American Copa Sudamericana champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the second pre-season win for Pirates who defeated Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv by a solitary goal two days ago.

Maswanganyi's exploits are a plus for coach Jose Riveiro who signed the attacker to improve his attacking department. The new signing has now scored two goals in as many matches.

EYES ON: Souaibou Marou struggled for game time after being signed by the Soweto Giants in the 2022/23 mid-season transfer window.

However, his composure and movement on Saturday were impressive, and the way he calmly took his chance to bring the teams to level matters.

If the 22-year-old retains his form, then Pirates will benefit especially in the attacking department in the new season.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Pirates will be on July 19 against Spanish side Las Palmas.