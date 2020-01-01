Impressive Mamelodi Sundowns blow PSL title race wide open; can Kaizer Chiefs handle the heat?

The pressure is now on Amakhosi after they slipped up against Masandawana, who find themselves in a familiar position

The 2019/20 title race will go down to the wire after Thursday evening's top-of-the-log clash between and .

The pressure was on Sundowns coming into this eagerly anticipated encounter as it was a must-win encounter for Pitso Mosimane's side.

The Tshwane giants produced a performance befitting title contenders when they edged out the Glamour Boys 1-0 courtesy of Gaston Sirino's first-half goal at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Second-placed Sundowns are now level on points with leaders Chiefs, who are only on top of the league standings on goal-difference (by five goals) with three matches left.

A brilliant all-round display by Kennedy Mweene earned Masandawana the victory as he made fantastic saves which kept Amakhosi at bay throughout the enthralling match.

The accomplished Zambia goalkeeper, who was deputising for the injured Denis Onyango, commanded his area very well against a Chiefs side who are always a threat from direct balls.

Sirino and Themba Zwane played their best game since the current season resumed as they were constant threat against the Chiefs defence and combined superbly to score the solitary goal.



Jose Ali Meza also deserves credit, having excelled in his role as the link between the midfield and attack during the match, which saw him deservedly walk away with the man of the match award.

The victory has boosted Sundowns' hopes of clinching a third successive championship this term, which would also be a record-extending 10th PSL title for them.

Sundowns' destiny is now in their own hands with three winnable matches against FC, Black and remaining.

Mosimane's side, who tend to hit form at this stage of the season, will be looking to register their third consecutive win when they take on a struggling Baroka side on Sunday.

As for their title rivals, Chiefs, they missed a big opportunity to take a giant step towards clinching their first major trophy since 2015 by succumbing to a narrow defeat.

It was quite clear that the Soweto giants were missing their leading marksman Samir Nurkovic, who was serving his suspension against Masandawana.

The Naturena-based giants' over-reliance on the Serbian marksman, who has netted 13 league goals this term, is hurting Chiefs, as teams have found ways to neutralise him by cutting the supply to the lethal striker.

The wheels seem to be coming off for Amakhosi, as they are now winless in three league matches having recorded two defeats and one draw, with the race for the coveted PSL trophy heating up.

Ernst Middendorp's side had a 10-point lead midway through the current season, but the team has slipped up in the title race amidst pressure from Sundowns.

Chiefs have shown that they lack the pedigree and experience to clinch the championship as they are dropping points at the time when they should be winning their games.

Middendorp's men will have to dig deep in their remaining matches against a stubborn side and relegation-threatened teams, and Baroka.

However, their fate still lies in their own hands, as winning the three games and maintaining their superior goal-difference over Sundowns will see Chiefs clinch the PSL title for the fifth time.

The pressure is definitely on Chiefs as they lick their wounds, and it will be interesting to see how they will respond when they face Wits on Sunday.