Important lessons to be learnt from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates this week

At a time the national team seems to be falling behind, it’s important that all aspects of the local game continue to improve and develop

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane made some key comments earlier this week while Orlando Pirates bolstered their technical team.

Zwane appears to be growing in confidence and stature as he reaches about six months into the job and he has offered some fascinating insights, and some excellent words of advice.

While his talk of alcohol and cigarettes made headlines, the main takeaway from his quotes is that players need to take care of themselves off the field.

It's arguable, that 20 years ago, players were more focused on their games and less distracted, especially with social media not there to sidetrack them.

These days, whether it's fashion, cars, popular culture or accessories, there is a lot that can derail a player's focus and PSL stars will do well to heed Zwane's advice in terms of living a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile at Pirates, the Buccaneers announced the signing of a striker coach, Englishman Scott Chickelday, who previously worked at Tottenham Hotspur.

Scott Chickelday Twitter

What is the link between the developments at the two Soweto giants this week, you may be asking?

The common denominator here is the individual - while soccer is a team sport, these days in world football, there is a greater focus on the individual.

While Zwane was talking about mentality, the Buccaneers' hiring of Chickelday was in keeping with modern football trends - where we are seeing more and more individual coaching.

This allows players to receive increased personal attention and to rectify physical defects in their games while also building a better understanding of their roles as well as their thought processes on the field.

Ultimately, if you have a squad of 20+ individual players who are all fully focussed, well balanced, in the right frame of mind, whose needs are being taken care of, there's a better chance of having a successful team which is firing on all cylinders - and not being undermined by a couple of unfocused or even trouble-causing individuals.