Chelsea winger Dastan Satpaev, the Kazakhstan international, has edged closer to a loan move to Championship side Burnley.

Satpaev put pen to paper on a six-season deal at Chelsea last Wednesday, with the option of a further year, on the very day he turned eighteen. That completed an agreement struck back in January 2025 for his transfer from Kazakh club Kairat in a deal worth 3.4 million pounds.

The teenager has already made the trip to Burnley's Turf Moor base, according to the "BBC". He is expected to complete the routine medical ahead of Burnley's clash with West Ham next Sunday.

His switch forms part of a flurry of loan moves Chelsea are pushing through for their youngsters this week. Rayan Kavuma-Mukwana has joined Portsmouth and Reggie Walsh has gone to Wigan Athletic, while Shim Mheuka is also close to a temporary exit, all designed to hand them regular game time and experience.