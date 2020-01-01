Imagine if we beat Kaizer Chiefs twice in those two matches - Bidvest Wits' Alexander eyes PSL title

The experienced midfielder believes they can clinch the title right under the noses of favourites Amakhosi and Masandawana

central midfielder Cole Alexander believes that they can still win this season's title.

The Clever Boys are placed sixth on the league standings - 10 points behind leaders - but have a game in hand.

The current PSL campaign has been suspended indefinitely since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and Alexander is keen for the league to be completed and to “see how it ends."

The 30-year-old player, who has played for Vasco Da Gama, , and SuperSport United in the top flight, was speaking to Daily Sun.

“I am in favour of finishing the season behind closed doors. There is a lot to lose for many teams in the country if the league is not concluded," Alexander said.

Defending champions are placed second on the league standings, four points behind Chiefs, but also have a game in hand.

Wits are due to play Chiefs twice in the league if the season resumes and this gives the hard-working player hope that they can clinch the coveted trophy.

“We still had the chance to win the league title ourselves. Imagine if we beat Chiefs twice in those two matches," he continued.

"That would definitely boost our chances and increase our level of confidence."

Alexander also recommended that the PSL must adopt the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) format and play their remaining games in a festival format.

“It would be better if all the players stay in one hotel, get tested there and play in the same stadium," he explained.

“Maybe that will be a better idea. I would like to see the season completed on the field of play, not in the boardroom."

The well-travelled player, who has also played for Cape Town in the PSL, still has a soft spot for the Urban Warriors.

Ajax are sitting at the top of the National First Division (NFD) standings - seven points ahead of second-placed Moroka Swallows with six matches left.

A concerned Alexander asked: “What will happen to Ajax if the season is not concluded?”

The Cape Town-born player started his professional career at Ajax.