Footage of Pep Guardiola at a 2019 press conference has resurfaced on Twitter. In it, Rob Harris of Sky Sports asks the former Manchester City manager whether he had ever received side payments from Abu Dhabi, where Manchester City's owners come from.

Back in 2019, German investigative journalists at Der Spiegel found that Roberto Mancini, during his spell as Manchester City manager, was paid a salary of £1.5 million a year for giving 'advice' to a club in Abu Dhabi.

Der Spiegel also uncovered virtually all of the wrongdoing at Manchester City. Their reporting triggered the UEFA case and later the Premier League investigation as well.

Against that backdrop, Harris asked Guardiola whether he too was being paid by other bodies, as Mancini was by a club from Abu Dhabi.

His answer is now going viral in light of the recent developments. "Do you even realise what kind of question you're asking me now? You're seriously asking me whether I receive money from another body. Honestly, do you think I deserve this question?"

Guardiola then added: "What happened with Roberto (Mancini, ed.), I don't know. Are you really accusing me of that? Right after winning the treble? That really is... Wow. Oh my God," Guardiola concluded.

On social media, the clip is spreading fast. Many users believe Guardiola's body language shows he is 'definitely guilty'. Others are asking why he could not simply answer 'no'.



