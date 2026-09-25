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Bart DHanis
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Images: Mika Godts brilliantly scores his first goal for Belgium and Van Bommel

Italy vs Belgium
Italy
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A

Mika Godts has scored his first goal for Belgium. The Paris Saint-Germain forward opened the scoring in the Nations League clash with Italy.

Godts completed a €45 million move from Ajax to PSG this summer. The 21-year-old forward has mostly had to settle for appearances off the bench in the French capital.

Still, new head coach Mark van Bommel had no hesitation in starting him against Italy. That marked a sharp contrast with Van Bommel's predecessor, Rudi García, who did not even include Godts in the World Cup squad.

He repaid that faith straight away. Just under half an hour in, Godts picked up the ball on the left, cut inside and wrong-footed two Italians before calmly sliding in the opener for 0-1.

Against Italy, Godts made only his third international appearance. He had previously played in two friendlies for the Red Devils.



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