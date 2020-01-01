I’m worried about Bafana Bafana goalkeepers - Arendse

The former Fulham FC keeper believes there is no depth in the South Africa goalkeeping department

Legendary South African goalkeeper Andre Arendse is concerned by the future of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeping department.

The 52-year-old currently serves as an assistant coach at SuperSport United and he is also the Bafana goalkeeper coach.

Arendse, who helped Bafana clinch the 1996 (Afcon) title, feels the Premier Soccer League ( ) is dominated by foreign goalkeepers.

“I’m worried about Bafana goalkeepers," Arendse was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

"There’s Ronwen Williams, Itumeleng Khune and Darren Keet. But who is coming after the three goalies? There’s not enough pool of local keepers to choose from in the PSL because they’re not playing."

' 25-year-old keeper Brandon Peterson was included in the Bafana squad last March by head coach Molefi Ntseki as he looked to bring in new blood into the national team.

However, 's two 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those who are playing are on the right track, but when you look at the number of SA versus foreign goalkeepers, there’s a huge gap," Arendse continued.

"There’s a large foreign contingent in the PSL and I urge our goalkeepers to challenge them and work their way into the starting line-up."

captain Siyabonga Mbatha, Bloemfontein shot-stopper Jackson Mabokgwane, keeper Wayne Sandilands, as well as SuperSport's Williams, are some of the few South African keepers, who have played regularly this season.

While captain Denis Onyango, international Daniel Akpeyi and Dutch shot-stopper Peter Leeuwenburgh are serving as first-choice keepers at , and respectively.

Arendse backed Williams, who has been appointed as the new SuperSport captain following the departure of experienced midfielder Dean Furman.

“Being a captain comes with its own challenges and it’s even more difficult if you are a goalkeeper. But Williams will come to terms with it. We will help him to do that," Arendse added.

"Being a goalkeeper and a captain can be destructive, but we will help him so that his game must not suffer."

Williams will lead Matsatsantsa when the current season resumes having been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

Bafana will take part in the 2021 Afcon and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when international football resumes.