'I'm where I want to be' - Rakitic dismisses reports he could leave Barcelona for Inter

The Croatia midfielder has been quick to play down talk of a summer move away from Camp Nou

Ivan Rakitic has dismissed reports linking him with a move to , insisting he is happy at .

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a €50 million (£43m/$56m) move to the Italian side in recent weeks.

However, the 31-year-old insists there is nothing in those claims and he has no plans to leave the club anytime soon.

“I cannot explain it [the Inter rumours]. I respect the other teams a lot. Inter is a great team and we have played against them this year,” he told Mundo Deportivo .

“I have team-mates there and I respect them but one thing does not take away the other.

“I'm where I want to be and if they think about me it's because I'm doing things well, but I'm happy at Barca, my family too and the girls are happy. I do not have another thought.

“It is a situation that has not been created by me. I have three years left on my contract and this is the place where I want to be, where I am happy.

"I'm doing things very well here and I have no other thoughts. I can understand the rumours and that everyone has their opinion. I respect it but I've never had the thought of leaving.

“With respect towards all the teams [linked with a move for him]. If such a thing comes it fills me with pride because I'm doing it right, nothing more.”

Rakitic also admits he cannot explain what happened to his side during their dramatic Champions League semi-final second-leg collapse at Liverpool.

The Reds won 4-0 at Anfield to claw back a 3-0 first-leg deficit and reach next month’s final against in Madrid.

Article continues below

Despite being at a loss to explain what happened, Rakitic insists the team need to move on quickly ahead of this weekend’s final against .

"I wish in half a minute I could explain everything, or in half an hour,” he said. “In sport in general, things happen that you cannot explain.

“Nobody is going to have more hope or more desire than us next year. Barca will be there to win everything. Football has given us a very hard lesson again, but we must leave it behind and prepare this cup final very well and also next season.”