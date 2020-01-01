I'm a very emotional player - Mamelodi Sundowns' Sirino hopes to improve disciplinary record

The 29-year-old player has received three red cards since he joined Masandawana two years ago

playmaker Gaston Sirino says it has been easy for him to adjust to life in .

The Uruguayan player quickly established himself as a regular at Masandawana after joining the club midway through the 2017/18 season.

“It was really easy adjusting to life here, the people here are very friendly and welcoming," Sirino told the club's official website.

More teams

"The Sundowns supporters are unreal, from the songs in the stadiums to when they see me around outside football. They have embraced me and my family and it’s very comforting to see and experience this love.

"My family and daughters are enjoying themselves and have become my private interpreters, they have picked up English very quickly."

Sirino, who joined Masandawana from Bolivian side Bolivar, revealed coach Pitso Mosimane played an important role in helping him adjust to South African football.

“It is different, here the football is a lot more physical. It took me some time to adjust to the physicality and speed at first," he continued.

"Coach Pitso helped me a lot here and allowed me the time to adjust and never rushed me.”

Sirino is waiting for his sanction from the Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of assaulting both Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman in an MTN8 fixture between Sundowns and SuperSport United in September 2019.

The former Union San Felipe player admitted that he is an emotional player, but he added that he needs to start acting like one of the senior players and lead by example.

“Laughs… I am a very emotional player. I put everything into every game and sometimes I let my emotions get the better of me," he said.

Article continues below

"I am growing as a player and a person and want to leave that all behind. I feel like I have become a senior player in the team now and need to lead by example.”

Sirino went on to reveal that his favourite moment with the Brazilians was when he clinched the PSL title in his first season with the team.

“Lifting the trophy in the 2017/18 season, coming from another league and winning the PSL was a big moment for me, and justified my reason for joining the club," he concluded.