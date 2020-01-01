'I'm trying to be a ballplayer' - Kaizer Chiefs' Khune opens up after error against SuperSport United

The Bafana Bafana international rues the mistakes he has committed and has promised to improve

captain Itumeleng Khune has explained why he has made two identical mistakes in back-to-back Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

Six days after giving away possession to Ovidy Karuru, who then scored during a 2-2 draw with Black , the experienced goalkeeper committed another error against SuperSport United on Tuesday night.

Khune tried to play a pass to Nkosingiphi Ngcobo and the ball was intercepted by the opposition who then scored through Bradley Grobler as Chiefs succumbed a 2-1 defeat by SuperSport.

The 33-year-old said he prefers building from the back rather than kicking the ball forward, but he feels he should now go back to focusing on basics of goalkeeping.

"I don't know. I think I am trying to do too much. I am trying to be a ballplayer [and] I am trying to be a goalkeeper at the same time," Khune told SuperSport TV.

"I think that I should just go back to sticking to be a goalkeeper because I want the team to play more. I mean I don't want us to keep playing the ball in the air."

The defeat to SuperSport extended Chiefs' winless run to five matches in the league and Khune promised to improve his form between the sticks.

"I want us to play more out from the back and I want to look for those pockets [of space] unfortunately tonight the guys [the opposition] read the ball that I wanted to play in the pocket to Mshini [Ngcobo]," he continued.

"They converted the chance and it is sad that I just gave away two goals in two weeks. It is very bad and we have to go back and work on it because I have been playing for many seasons and I have never made such mistakes."

The accomplished shot-stopper has now conceded 10 goals from five matches in the league this season - averaging two goals per game.

It remains to be seen whether Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt will keep his faith in Khune when they take on Bloemfontein in a league encounter at the iconic FNB Stadium on Saturday.

international Daniel Akpeyi has been patiently waiting for his chance as Amakhosi's second-choice keeper.