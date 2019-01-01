I'm too young to coach Bafana Bafana - Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt

The Clever Boys coach has suggested he might not be ready to take over as Bafana Bafana coach

boss Gavin Hunt has played down speculation linking him with the job as head coach of the South African national team.

With the future of Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter uncertain following their recent 2019 quarter-final exit, several names are already being bandied about as the British-born mentor's potential successor.

One name that has consistently been linked with the job is Hunt. The 55-year-old is arguably one of the Premier Soccer League’s ( ) most successful coaches, leading many to speculate what he would do if he was put in charge of the national team.

Nonetheless, when questioned regarding the possibility of taking over the reins, Hunt was a lot more diplomatic, suggesting he was too young for the job.

"I fully respect Stuart Baxter and his whole team,” Hunt told reporters.

“They got to the quarter-final after not qualifying for such a long time, they've done well and have something to build on, I will support them whichever way they go.

"I really don't want to talk about that, that's not really my area, there's someone in place there. I'm too young to be a national team coach."

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what decision will be made on the future of Baxter. The Football Associations (Safa) recently revealed a decision was yet to be made.

On the other hand, Hunt’s focus will be fully on his side’s 2019/20 PSL campaign, which kicks off on August 3.

Article continues below

Wits’ opening game will be an away clash against Bidvest Wits.

Hunt’s side are currently in KwaZulu-Natal preparing for the new season.