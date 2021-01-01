‘I’m the happiest man when I’m on the pitch’ – Giroud hints at Chelsea stay in January

The 34-year-old shows few signs of slowing down and he believes that he can keep going strong in the months ahead

striker Olivier Giroud has suggested that he will not push for a January move.

head coach Didier Deschamps had suggested earlier this season that the ex- man should consider moving on for the good of his international career due to a lack of game time.

Giroud, however, has since enjoyed more regular game time and has been highly successful when on the field, scoring eight goals in his last seven outings in the Premier League and .

More teams

In such form, speculation that he might depart in the coming month has notably died away.

And Giroud has suggested in an interview with Sky Sports that he presently has no plans to change clubs.

“Obviously, I am very happy with these numbers. I am the happiest man when I am on the pitch,” he said.

“We will see what happens in the next few months but I just want to keep my efficiency high. When I am not on the pitch, I just try to be a part of the team.

"I really want the best for this team and I really believe we have a big opportunity to win something at Chelsea with this great squad. I will just carry on like this and try to keep it up.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old believes his style lends itself to a longer career than the average striker.

“My main strength has never been my pace,” he said. “A scoring instinct is something you have or you don't. A striker can sniff things.

Article continues below

“As a striker, if you want to get free from the defender, you have to make a first run and then after that another run. You feint to go to the far post but end up going to the first post. It is all about that movement to get free from your defender to receive the ball.

“It is not random. There is nothing random when you score goals. Never. It cannot be that you are just lucky. You are relentless and resilient. You always keep believing. That is one of the main qualities of a striker. You never stop and you always believe that you are going to score even if you miss the first one or the second one.”

Giroud will hope to continue his good form on Sunday, when Frank Lampard’s side host in the Premier League.