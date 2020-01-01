'I'm still an Orlando Pirates coach' - Mokwena rules out Mosimane reunion

The Buccaneers assistant manager has set the record straight on his future at the Houghton-based side

assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has praised manager Pitso Mosimane, saying he is one of the top coaches on the African continent and therefore deserves to coach abroad.

This was after it emerged that Mosimane was wanted by several clubs in North Africa.

The former Buccaneers interim manager previously worked with ‘Jingles’ at Chloorkop before moving to the Buccaneers just before the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

After taking over from Milutin Sredojvic at the end of the start of the current term on an interim basis, Mokwena was demoted to the assistant coaching role upon the arrival of Josef Zinnbaer in December 2019.

"Pitso is a top coach and he deserves the opportunity to coach those big clubs in the continent. He has done very well and has achieved so much in the game,” Mokwena told DailySun.

The 35-year-old tactician is currently busy coaching his club Black Poison in the ABC Motsepe League division and has ruled the possibility of a reunion with Mosimane in the near future out.

Despite currently coaching elsewhere, Mokwena reiterated he's still contracted to Pirates, saying he cannot talk about moving to another club at this stage.

"He lives football and is very passionate about the game. I cannot talk about working with him in the future because I am still a Pirates coach and am contracted to Pirates - so I and cannot talk much about that," he concluded.

Mokwena was last seen on the bench when Pirates beat Black 3-1 in what Josef Zinnbauer's first match back in December.