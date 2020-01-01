I'm still adapting at Orlando Pirates - Makgaka explains lack of game time

The 24-year-old has just managed two appearances for the Soweto giants so far since arriving from Baroka FC in September

midfielder Collins Makgaka says he is still “still getting used to the new system” as he discusses his limited playing time at the club.

After signing for Pirates in September, Makgaka has featured in two games, a cameo appearance in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match against Stellenbosch late October as well as during the MTN8 semi-final, second leg 2-0 win over recently.

But the attacking midfielder is unperturbed by the lack of game time, saying he will attain his goal of helping the Buccaneers to trophies.

“I’m getting used to everything. I am adapting and now I feel like I am home,” Makgaka told Pirates TV.

“I am getting used to everything, the new system. I think I am coming up well. Firstly it is about the team, Individually I was to see myself helping the team by creating scoring opportunities and scoring goals if I find myself on the pitch and also helping the team win trophies. That is my cause.

“Fans believe in us as players so we have to do our best. We have to do justice in the trust that they show in us by doing our best. We have to win for them.”

Makgaka was signed the same day when Pirates also secured the signature of Zimbabwean midfielder Terrence Dzvukamanja, shortly after the Soweto giants had acquired captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto.

Prior to joining Pirates, Makgaka’s only taste of PSL football was with and the player admits that he was starstruck when he walked into the Pirates dressing room.

“It was not easy knowing that I am going to meet new players,” said Makgaka.

“I knew some players from a distance and I started imagining myself interacting with them. When I got here, I met with the coaches first and they welcomed me and that was when I started feeling a bit relieved.

“I met with Tyson [Hlatshwayo] and Deon. I spoke to Tyson and he asked me how I was feeling and I told him that I was nervous but after that I felt much better. I then met the whole team and they welcomed me. I was not alone.

“Right now I am interacting with other players. They are close to me. They kind of play here is not that difficult so far. The coaches show us what they expect from us so we know what we have to do. That is how everything becomes more easier."

It is yet to be seen if Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will field Makgaka in their next league match against SuperSport United on Saturday.