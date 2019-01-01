'I'm so confused'- VAR call divides opinion after Australia denied a penalty

The use of VAR continues to raise eyebrows in France...

had a controversial penalty decision overturned in the first-half of their Round of 16 clash against Norway at the Women's World Cup with the use of VAR once again dividing opinion.

Approaching half-time, the referee adjudged that Norway commited a handball in their own box with VAR intervening and ensuring a review.

After a long delay, the decision to award a spotkick was ultimately overturned by the referee with replays suggesting any handball call would be 50/50.

Right or wrong, the use of VAR has left many football fans confused and angry on social media.

She was right next to the incident then watched the replay 20 times... if you need to do that it’s not a clear or obvious error. Christ I hate VAR. #NORAUS — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) June 22, 2019

Was a hard one to call. Could of went either way but big decision for the referee to overturn her initial decision. https://t.co/5ZNJQ8NtuS — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 22, 2019

Wasting 5 mins of life. Just go with the original decision. They even up over time. So subjective #NORAUS #FIFAWWC — Tony Tannous (@TonyTannousTRBA) June 22, 2019

This is so 50/50.

But 100% the right call and 1000% an injustice if overturned. — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) June 22, 2019

The penalty reversal ensured Australia went into half-time trailing Norway 1-0.

This is the first time VAR has been used at a Women's World Cup with the technology continuing to cause drama in .