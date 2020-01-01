I'm not here for holiday, I'm hungry to win titles with Orlando Pirates - Zinnbauer

The hopes of the Soweto giants' fans are on the German to bring back the culture of winning silverware at the club

coach Joseph Zinnbauer has insisted that he did not come to for a ‘little holiday” but to win trophies in his first job on the African continent.

The German joined Pirates in December 2019 armed with the experience of having coached in the and Swiss , where he was at St Gallen for a two-year stint that ended in 2017.

Since then, he was jobless before joining Pirates, whose last major trophy was the 2014 Nedbank Cup and have not won the Premier Soccer League title since 2012.

Chances of Pirates winning the current title race appear very slim but the Nedbank Cup is Zinnbauer’s most realistic shot of claiming a piece of silverware this season.

“I am hungry to win titles‚” declared Zinnbauer as quoted by Times Live.

“I am a coach. I don’t come here and say‚ ‘OK‚ I will make a little holiday here’. I will work hard for this.

“I coached a Swiss club – it’s not so easy. It’s the oldest club in Europe [Founded in 1879‚ St Gallen is the oldest existing club in continental Europe]. Most people don’t know this.

“It’s not so easy. It’s a very cultured club in . And Hamburger is the same thing. “It’s not important if you won a title before. It’s important that you win one now‚ or whenever it comes.

“It’s the same in football – if you get results‚ you are a good coach; if you don’t have results‚ you are a bad coach.

“It’s not the quality that you produce in all your days. For you it’s the quality you have in your results‚ not my coaching [on how Zinnbauer will be judged].

“Come and look at my training sessions and my team talks‚ look at the improvement that we make and you will say‚ maybe‚ ‘Wow‚ good coach’. But when I don’t get the results‚ ‘You are a bad coach’. That’s true – that’s football.”

Article continues below

On Wednesday, Zinnbauer leads fifth-placed Pirates in his fourth match in charge of the club when they host in a league match at Orlando Stadium.

After recording two victories and a draw so far as Pirates coach, the Sundowns match could prove to be Zinnbauer’s sternest test yet.

Pirates meet a Sundowns side high on confidence after qualifying for the Caf quarter-finals with two group games to go and are second on the PSL standings,nine points behind leaders , albeit having played one game less.