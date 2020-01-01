'I'm not happy when I don't score in a game' - Kaizer Chiefs' Nurkovic

The Amakhosi forward has already set himself a target of claiming the PSL Golden Boot this season

forward Samir Nurkovic says he always aims to score many goals in every match and is frustrated when he fails to do so.

The Serbian has managed 10 Premier Soccer League ( ) goals so far this season and is just two behind current top-scorer Frank Mhango of .

Having set himself a target of finishing this season as top goal-scorer, Nurkovic says his joy is taken away by finishing a game without finding the back of the net.

Nurkovic failed to score in Chiefs' 1-0 win away at last weekend but had found target in the two previous games, against Black and .

"Yes, my job as a striker is to score as much as possible goals in every game. Personally, I'm not happy when I don't score in a game," Nurkovic was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

"Before every game I set my mind that I have to score and help the team and contribute to victory.

"In 28 games I scored 23 goals and had five assists for my previous team last season. Of course, I would like to score as much as possible this season.

"However, it is very important that the team is winning even if I'm not scoring."

Nurkovic will hope to rediscover his scoring touch in Chiefs' next match against Royal Eagles in a Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match on February 8.