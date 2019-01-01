'I'm not feeling any pressure' - Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena insists

The young mentor urged the Buccaneers to stay strong and keep going after enduring a poor start to the 2019/20 season

interim coach Rhulani Mokwena says he is not feeling any pressure at the Soweto giants.

This is despite the Buccaneers having struggled under the 34-year-old tactician's guidance after he replaced Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

Some Pirates fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the team as it languishes in the eighth spot on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings, having won only two games out of seven matches.

However, Mokwena insists the Bucs faithful can see how much they are committed to their jobs at the Houghton-based side.

“Pressure‚ no – it’s more passion than anything," Mokwena told reporters.

"I think the supporters can see we are giving the best we can and unfortunately when it’s your turn and you just have to see yourself through."

Mokwena stressed the importance of showing courage during the Buccaneers' current struggles in the PSL.

“That is what we have to do – we have to be brave and we don’t feel sorry for ourselves," the former assistant coach added.

"We just have to be strong and keep going.”

Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways when they face a rejuvenated Stellenbosch FC side in a league match which will be played at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, October 26.

Bucs are winless in their last two games, while Stellies secured their first win of the season in their previous game against .