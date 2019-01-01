‘I'm happy to be part of this team’ - Gueye praises impressive PSG form

The Senegal international has lauded his side for their fine form this season after extending their winning run against the Scoistes

Idrissa Gueye has expressed his delight to be part of following their impressive form this season.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder scored his first goal for the Parisians in their 4-0 demolition of Angers at Parc des Princes in Saturday's game.

The victory helped Thomas Tuchel’s men extend their winning run to three games and strengthened their lead in the table with 21 points from nine outings.

Gueye has made eight appearances for PSG since his summer switch from , helping them to keep clean sheets in all the games.

The international is delighted with the form of the Parisians and has urged them to maintain their striking performances.

"Today was a successful performance. We attacked well and defended well. We wanted to play well and that's what we did,” Gueye told Canal +.

“We want to give the maximum and satisfy the fans. Paris have not conceded any goal with me playing. It's the work of the whole team.

“It's not just me and the defenders who are doing a good job and the attackers who are doing their part. It's important to continue like this. And I'm happy to be part of this team. "

Gueye will look to continue his impressive form when PSG take on Nice on October 18 after the international break.