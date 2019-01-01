'I'm happy here' - Gerrard confirms he's set to sign new Rangers deal

The Liverpool legend is in the second season of his spell at Ibrox, having guided his side to a runners-up finish in 2018-19

manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed that he is on the verge of signing a contract extension with the club.

Gerrard was named the club's manager in May 2018 and the legend guided Rangers to a runners-up finish in his first season at the helm.

The 39-year-old has Rangers in second place in the Scottish Premiership again this term, two points behind eight-time defending champions and rivals .

"It was a pretty simple decision," Gerrard said of an extension that will reportedly take him through to 2024. "I'm happy here."

"The club approached me a week to 10 days ago about a new deal. Talks have been pretty straightforward and positive.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to manage and lead this football club. I'm as hungry and determined to get the good days back here as I ever was."

Following the close of his playing career in 2016, Gerrard took up a position as a youth coach with Liverpool. Rangers is his first senior coaching position, and Gerrard has enjoyed his time in Glasgow.

“When it’s signed and announced, you’ll have to wait and see. I don’t want any focus on myself or these players before tomorrow’s game with .

“I’ve enjoyed my time here. I think we’re going in the right direction. If you’re happy then why not, that’s my motto."

Rangers fell 1-0 to Celtic in Sunday's Scottish final, a result he is keen to see his side get past as they chase their first piece of silverware under their new manager.

"We need to get back on it," Gerrard said. "Having analysed the performances and what the players gave me I am very proud of them.

"At a club like Rangers you have to take the rough with the smooth, we are trying to create a real humble squad. After a disappointment, yes, you need to heal but the best part of this game is the chance to change the whole mood around the club. We are ready to go."

Gerrard also confirmed that Rangers are closing in on extended stays for Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe, who is on loan from Bournemouth.

"Allan McGregor and Steven Davis' deals are imminent," Gerrard said. "They're all agreed. They are two players I want around on a year extension on top of this year.

"Jermain's is a bit different because he's obviously a Bournemouth player until the end of the year. But it's a similar situation in that we want him to stay around."

Rangers take on Young Boys in the on Thursday, with a point enough to see them reach the last 32.