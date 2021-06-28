I'm happy at Mamelodi Sundowns - Maluleka dismisses exit rumours

The 32-year-old saw limited game time in his maiden season at Chloorkop in what raised questions about his future

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka has declared he is happy at the Tshwane giants and is not looking at moving away from the club.

After the midfielder was restricted to just 11 Premier Soccer League appearances as well as featuring in the Caf Champions League twice and one Nedbank Cup game, he was rumoured to be out of favour at Sundowns.

But the player says he is in a good space at Chloorkop while promising to deliver more.

“I feel I contributed wherever I could. A lot of people didn’t give me a chance and I played,” said Maluleka as per Sowetan Live.

“I didn’t play much but I feel like I did well for your first season. If you look at many players who get signed to a new team, most find it difficult to play week in and week out. So I’m happy with my progress.

“I wouldn’t say I regret moving [from Chiefs] because things happen for a reason. That’s all in the past. I’m here now. I got my first medal with my new club, and what motivates you more than to say I can get another one?

“So, I’m not looking back. I’m looking forward to it. I’m happy at Sundowns, I’m in a good space. George is happy and he is not going anywhere. I heard about these move rumours. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it is OK. I am a Sundowns player, I’m not going anywhere. “

The former Cape Town Spurs player now boasts four Premier Soccer League titles.

He was crowned PSL champion twice at SuperSport United before winning the 2014/15 title with Kaizer Chiefs and then the latest one at Sundowns.

“The team has won a lot of trophies and hopefully we can add to the cabinet,” Maluleka said.

“For me to be already on four is a big thing. A guy like Hlompho Kekana is on eight, so it is good. It also pushes me to say, 'Can I be able to get there?'”

It is yet to be seen if Maluleka will earn game time at Sundowns next season as they look for a record-extending fifth straight PSL title.