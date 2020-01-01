I'm focusing more on SuperSport United than Orlando Pirates - Tembo

The 50-year-old tactician has revealed his future plans and also downplayed Matsatsantsa's chances of finishing third

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says they are taking it one game at a time ahead of their clash with on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa moved up to the third spot on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings by securing a 1-0 win over on Tuesday night.

A victory for Tembo's side against Pirates will almost certainly eliminate the Soweto giants' from the race for third spot which guarantees a place in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

More teams

The Buccaneers are currently placed fifth on the standings four points behind SuperSport with three matches left.

SuperSport are hoping to complete a league double over Pirates, who lost 3-0 to Matsatsantsa in the first round clash and Tembo is more concerned with building for next season.

“For us at the moment is to try to take it one game at a time and that’s very important,” Tembo told the media.

“We don’t want to really look way ahead of ourselves and I am focusing more on our performance and building for next season.

"We are not going to have enough time during the off-season to prepare‚ so this is part of our preparation for next season. We are taking it one game at a time and also try to finish better than last season.”

The retired defender reflected on Matsatsantsa's season which saw the team start slowly, but their form has improved gradually as they are undefeated in their last five league games - including four wins.

“Where we are at the moment also makes me look back and say we have dropped points where we were not supposed to have done so," he continued.

"For an example‚ in the first round we conceded late equalisers against Black and Stellenbosch FC and we would be in a much better position if it was not for that.

"Those are games that you look back at and say we could have done better‚ but we can’t be critical to the players. Our team has changed a lot from the one I took over and reached the Confederation Cup final in 2017."

Tembo served as Matsatsantsa assistant coach when the team finished as runners-up in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup, but he took over the reins in March 2018 following coach Eric Tinkler's departure.

Article continues below

"We had guys like Thuso Phala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane‚ Morgan Gould and all those players who are no longer here," he added.

"We are trying to bring in a lot of youngsters like Ghampani Lungu‚ Jamie Webber‚ Luke Fleurs and Jesse Donn who have potential. We demand a little bit more in terms of consistency from our youngsters and we are building a team that is challenging for honours.”

The clash between Pirates and SuperSport is set to take place at the 2010 Fifa World Cup quarter-final venue, Ellis Park Stadium.