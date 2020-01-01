I'm convinced we will win PSL title - Kaizer Chiefs defender Moleko

The tough-tackling right-back is brimming with confidence after helping Amakhosi overcome Orlando Pirates last weekend

defender Kgotso Moleko is confident that they will clinch this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Soweto giants are sitting pretty at the top of the PSL standings - seven points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.

The 30-year-old player has already won the coveted trophy having helped Amakhosi win it in 2015 and it remains their last major title.

“Yes, we are going all the way. From here. I don’t know about my teammates," Moleko told the media.

"But for me‚ I have a confidence about us and I’m definitely sure about that – we are going all the way.

“I think most of the guys now want it more. Some of them haven’t won it before."

Moleko, who was also part of the Chiefs side which clinched the league trophy in 2013, indicated that the team has grown in confidence since the start of the current campaign.

“So, I think they have started realising that it’s good to win‚ and the stake is there – it’s all about how (much) you want it," he added.

“Yes‚ I’ll say I think I’ve been picking up things from since the preseason.

“The changing room’s different now‚ training here is different. Everything’s different here this season. So I can say I can see it – we want it more.”

Moleko indicated that defeating FC on Saturday will make things easy for them heading into their upcoming clashes with and Sundowns.

“The game we are going to play now – if we win it then it’s going to be much easier to focus on the bigger games against Wits and the other teams who are just under us," he said.

Chiefs are set to host Usuthu at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.