'I'm at 100 per cent' - Hernandez feels fit after Bayern debut

The German side's record signing made his bow for the Bundesliga champions on Thursday

Lucas Hernandez said he is feeling "100 per cent" after making his long-awaited debut in 's 23-0 win over local side FC Rottach-Egern.

Bayern prised World Cup-winning international Hernandez from in an €80million deal that was announced in March.

Hernandez missed pre-season fixtures against , , , , and after his 2018-19 campaign was cut short due to knee surgery.

But fans got their first glimpse of Hernandez in action as Bayern crushed Rottach-Egern at their training camp in Tegernsee on Thursday.

After coming off the bench for the second half, Hernandez said: "I feel very well, I'm at 100 per cent. I have no discomfort, I feel physically very well and I'm ready to compete 100 per cent."

Hernandez could make his official debut on Monday when defending champions Bayern travel to Energie Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal first round.

"I work, as I said before, to be able to play my first official match with Bayern and hopefully I can arrive in time for Monday," he said.

Article continues below

Bayern, who lost to rivals Borussia Dortmund in last week's DFL-Supercup, are eyeing their eighth consecutive title this season.

The German giants, meanwhile, have not won the since 2012-13 following their last-16 exit last term.

"My personal goal is to win it all," the 23-year-old added. "Everything we play, I want to win. I come here to win titles and I hope that this year we can win as much as possible."