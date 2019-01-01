'I'm addicted to silverware!' - Stones eyes Nations League success for England after Manchester City treble

The City defender is keen to add to his burgeoning trophy collection with the Three Lions this summer

John Stones says he is “addicted to silverware” as he looks to follow up his treble success at with glory for .

Stones has linked up with Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the inaugural Nations League finals in next week.

The Three Lions finished ahead of and last autumn to win their Nations League group and set up a semi-final against the on Thursday.

If they overcome Ronald Koeman’s side then Portugal or will stand between them and a first trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

Stones arrives on international duty full of confidence having helped City become the first men's side to win the English domestic treble. The 25-year-old has now won five trophies since joining City from two years ago.

He says that has given him the taste for success and he is eager to maintain that with the national team.

“The chance we've got is so new: a new tournament that we can go and win. There's boys here who have not won or been in any finals and [have not experienced] what it's like to win something or fight for something so special,” said Stones.

"And I want to give them that hunger of something so special, so addictive. When you lift a trophy and know that you've been the best in whatever competition, it is something so special.

“I can't describe it in any other way. It's so addictive. To have that memory in your head. When I think back now of lifting that [ ] trophy at Wembley up on the balcony, it's something that will never leave your mind. It's so unique when you can't have anyone say they were better than you.

“David Silva is always making fun of me and he'll send me a picture of the three things he's won; the World Cup and two Euros [saying] ‘This might be you one day.’ That's something that he's so proud of.

“I don't want to say that I can't imagine it. I couldn't imagine it years ago happening but now we're so close to something special, I can't imagine what the scenes would be like if we do it. And touch wood we do, because it would be something special for all of us, even you guys sat here.”

Stones also insists that there will be no issue with team spirit despite the rivalry built up at club level during the season.

City were involved in a thrilling title race with , winning the title by just a single point. The Reds then overcame in the final in Madrid.

Previous England sides have seen those club rivalries cause splits at international level. Stones, however, insists that there is a tight bond between the current set of players that was forged during their run to the World Cup semi-finals last summer.

"It [team spirit] will fall back into place," he added. “I think when you look at it when we've had the rivalry all season, as soon as the game is done we've seen it with many players, the game's done and that's it done. It's something you can't hold on to.

“Obviously with the Spurs and Liverpool boys it will be a different scenario.

"I don't think they're selfish enough to hold something against another player or one that plays for a different team when we're coming together to fight for something. I know players who in the past would have done that, where they're held a bit of a grudge or held that emotion of something that hurt.

"It's a quick turnaround for those boys. It will still be raw for a lot of them. But I'm really positive they'll come in the right frame of mind.”