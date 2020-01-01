I'm 80 percent to sign a new Mamelodi Sundowns contract - Mosimane

The Masandawana coach's current contract expires in June 2020

Pitso Mosimane says he feels "loved” at and will “soon sign” a new contract with the Pretoria giants.

Mosimane’s current deal with Sundowns is set to expire in June 2020.

Success in Africa has made Mosimane one of the most recognised coaches in Africa and the former player is not ready to leave Sundowns who have already reached the Caf quarter-finals with two group games to play.

“Very important to stay where you are loved. 80 percent of the contract concluded. We should be signing soon,” tweeted Mosimane.

Reports suggest that Mosimane is pushing to be the highest paid coach in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Under the current contract, Mosimane won the 2016 Caf Champions League, the first continental trophy for Sundowns.

He has been with the club since 2012, a period in which Downs have won four PSL titles.