The Julian Alvarez saga rumbles on. The Atletico Madrid forward skipped training for a second day running, with "illness" given as the reason.

Alvarez was missing from Wednesday's session, two days after the Rojiblancos players had been handed a rest.

Atletico opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Malaga, then drew 2-2 with Villarreal at the Metropolitano.

Introduced in the 66th minute against Villarreal, Alvarez was jeered by his own supporters.

His absence has cranked up the controversy over his future, which will be settled on the first of next September, once the transfer window shuts and it becomes clear where he will play this season.

Back at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina, Alvarez had declared his wish to leave Atletico, a move that infuriated the Madrid club.

Barcelona are seen as the striker's first choice, with the Catalans desperate to sign him. Atletico, though, are clinging on to his services and refuse to sell to the Blaugrana.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that, with just six days left before the summer window closes, Arsenal's interest could offer a way out of the impasse.

Atletico now turn their attention to Saturday's third La Liga fixture against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan. Julian's involvement remains in doubt after two straight days away from training.

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