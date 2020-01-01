I'll show that Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune is a fantastic goalkeeper - Hunt

The Amakhosi goalkeeper struggled with injuries in the past two seasons but is back for his big role under his new coach

coach Gavin Hunt has hailed his captain Itumeleng Khune for putting in some extra effort at training as he works towards getting back to his leggy best, saying that is heralding the goalkeeper’s 'rebirth.'

Hunt’s tenure has started with Khune being preferred as the number one goalkeeper after ending the final two games of last season the same way.

The gloveman begins this term on the backdrop of a difficult spell in the past two seasons that were blighted by injuries and despite his return to full fitness, he had lost his starting spot to Daniel Akpeyi.

But Hunt has given assurances that he will bring the best out of his man back into a “fantastic goalkeeper.”

“We have a huge difference in age and experience in the team. There are players who have been around for a long time like Bernard [Parker], [Willard] Katsande, Eric [Mathoho], the same as Itu [Khune],” Hunt told Mawara Sport Worldwide on Metro FM.

“I said to him, I will show that he is a fantastic goalkeeper. I think last season he had a lot of injuries. When I came here I looked at him and he seemed fine. I said to him the most important thing is that he still has the hunger to play, to succeed.

“The thing about football players, when they succeed so much and have won a lot, they lose the hunger and desire to do it. So he said to me that he wants to do it and prove people wrong again and I said ‘it could be your rebirth so why not.’”

Hunt has urged Khune to first focus on his Chiefs role before the national team.

Reclaiming his Bafana Bafana spot, however, appears a tough task with SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams' firm grip on the number one jersey.

“I said the first thing you have to do is get your form back for the club and then the national team. If he is fit and he wants it, that would be a great opportunity,” said Hunt.

“The platform is there, he is training well. Yes he hasn’t played for a long time but that can be worked on at the training ground. He is doing some extra work, I have seen it. So let’s go and work because that’s what we can do at this point and time.”

Khune is expected to start in goals when Chiefs face in the Premier Soccer League opener at FNB Stadium on Saturday.