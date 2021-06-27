The Real Madrid winger has confirmed that he intends to help his country reach the World Cup in Qatar next year

Gareth Bale has clarified his international future after walking out of an interview post-Wales' Euro 2020 exit, insisting he will continue to play for his country until the day he retires from football.

Wales failed to repeat their Euro 2016 semi-final heroics after being knocked out of the tournament at the last 16 stage in comprehensive fashion by Denmark on Saturday.

Robert Page's side suffered a 4-0 defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena after being completely outclassed by the Danes, but most of the talk after the game was focused around whether or not Bale will carry on playing international football.

What happened?

When asked by BBC Sport if he had played his last game for Wales, the Real Madrid winger muttered under his breath before storming out of the interview, visibly frustrated with the nature of the question.

Page later defended Bale in a press conference, telling reporters: "Why would he want to answer a question about his future? For me, it's an insensitive question.

"What is the point of asking that when he's just come off the pitch after a defeat? Emotions are raw, so he's done the right thing by walking away and gathering his thoughts."

Bale clears up the situation

Bale was far more willing to talk when he appeared in front of the microphone to speak to Welsh broadcaster S4C later in the evening.

Asked if he would still be wearing the captain's armband when Wales resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, the 31-year-old responded: "I want to continue to play.

"People ask stupid questions all the time, but obviously I love playing for Wales. I'll play for Wales until the day that I stop playing football."

Bale, who has hit 33 goals in 96 games for Wales, went on to insist that the Dragons are capable of making it to Qatar if they learn from their experiences at the European Championships.

"We've just started the World Cup campaign, and we need to take this experience into that," he added.

"I feel like we have a very good way of playing when we play well and we need to keep that confidence high, keep playing football and I think we can qualify for the next World Cup."

Bale's club situation

Bale invited extra speculation over his club and international future when addressing rumours he might retire upon the expiration of his contract with Madrid in 2022.

"For me, the main thing is I don't want to say anything that's going to cause more chaos or more drama or cause a distraction," he said before the Euros kicked off.

"When the Euros finishes for us then I will sit down and decide what I want to do."

Bale rejoined Tottenham on a season-long loan deal last summer but the north London outfit are not expected to explore the possibility of a permanent deal, meaning he will likely remain at Santiago Bernabeu for another year.

The Welshman fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane during his second spell as manager, but has said he is looking forward to working with his replacement Carlo Ancelotti again, having previously played under the Italian between 2013-15.

