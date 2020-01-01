I’ll be happy to hear from him - Comitis ready to mend friendship with Bafana Bafana legend McCarthy

The Citizens boss has opened up about his relationship with the former Sint-Truidense VV assistant coach

chairman John Comitis says he has no problem with legendary Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy.

The 42-year-old tactician was fired as City head coach by Comitis earlier this season after the team recorded just two wins in 18 competitive matches.

The duo has reportedly not spoken for nearly six months following the retired striker's departure from the Citizens.

However, McCarthy recently told the South African Football Journalists' Association (Safja) of his desire to mend his relationship with his former boss.

“I have no problem with Benni McCarthy who has been a very close friend to me. Football is football. I’ve known Benni from a young age," Comitis told IOL.

"If he calls me, I’ll be happy to hear from him. I have big respect for Benni, he is a South African legend."

Comitis explained that his relationship with McCarthy goes back to the days of the now-defunct Seven Stars FC which emerged with Cape Town Spurs to form Cape Town.

“Benni was with Seven Stars and unfortunately at that time when I had a relationship with Rob Moore, Seven Stars were not in the Premier League. So, we did a loan deal with Cape Town Spurs which allowed him to come in," he reminisced.

“He was still a youngster and we played him at wide right-wing. A couple of the coaches suggested that we play him as a striker. We threw him upfront and he was unbelievable. He scored against and scored twice against and the rest was history."

McCarthy went on to become Bafana's all-time leading goalscorer and he is also the only South African player to win the title.

“We played a small role in getting him where he is but ultimately he would have got there on his own. We can’t take that away from him. He just grew from strength to strength," Comitis added.

“Benni had the right mentality and the right character. That’s why he got to where he is now."

Comitis also said that he still holds McCarthy in the highest regard with the former FC striker having guided the Mother City side to the 2018 MTN8 triumph.

“No matter how big the situation, Benni always comes up with solutions and smiles. Nothing fazes him, he is always about positivity. He believes in himself and that’s why he got the results here [at Cape Town City]," he said.

“No matter how big the manager is, across the world at some stage relationships end. That doesn’t take away the ability that he has and what he has done. We wish him all the best. He is destined for bigger things and he will make it."

-based McCarthy remains jobless since he left City last November and he recently revealed that he is targeting coaching positions at Portuguese giants FC Porto and Scottish club Hearts.