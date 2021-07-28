Ikpeba ranks Musa among greatest Nigeria strikers

The retired Super Eagles forward explains why he thinks the current skipper is among the greatest strikers to have turned out for the national team

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has revealed the reason he ranks current skipper Ahmed Musa among the greatest strikers to have played for the national team.

The 48-year-old Ikpeba, who played for the Super Eagles on 31 occasions before retiring, has heaped praise on the 28-year-old, saying the next generation of Nigerian forwards should look to match his achievements.

His statement comes just six days after Musa sealed a free transfer to Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk on a two-year contract, a move that saw the forward make a return to Europe.

Before the switch, Musa, who has also played for CSKA Moscow in Russia, was turning out for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Ikpeba, who is well remembered to have scored for Nigeria during the 1998 World Cup held in France, has also welcomed the player's latest move to Turkey, saying it fits his status being the Super Eagles captain.

“It is good that Musa has finally secured a new club in Europe which fits his status as Super Eagles captain,” Ikpeba said as quoted by completesports.com.

“I think the move to Turkey is coming at a very good time for him ahead of next season and with the World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations finals coming up.

“Ahmed [Musa] has come of age in the Eagles and I ranked him among the greatest Nigerian strikers till date for scoring four goals for Nigeria in two World Cup outings.

“The goals were quality strikes too, you know. They were technically solid goals scored against top teams and at the biggest football event in the world.

"That is no mean feat because it is a record which other Nigerian strikers will be striving to break in the future.”

In a recent interview, the former Leicester City forward revealed why he had turned down offers from elsewhere to sign for Karagumruk on a permanent contract.

"I was very impressed with the team's philosophy, style of play and it's clearly an ambitious club," Musa said.

"I feel wanted and that's what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can't wait to link up with my teammates and help the club achieve their ambitions."