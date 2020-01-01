Ikpeba backs Nigeria to progress from World Cup qualifying group

The 46-year-old believes the Super Eagles have all it takes to reach the final play-off round with ease following Tuesday’s draw

Victor Ikpeba has thrown his weight behind to progress from their 2022 World Cup qualifying group effortlessly.

The three-time African champions have been drawn along with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C, with the Super Eagles being the highest-ranked side.

Ikpeba, who featured for the West Africans at 1994 and 1998 World Cup, is confident Gernot Rohr’s men will have a good qualifying outing, although he warned Cape Verde may pose a big threat to their qualification target.

"Nigeria will win all their home matches, Cape Verde can cause some problems but they cannot stand on the way of the Super Eagles," Ikpeba told Goal.

“CAR and Liberia are not a march but Super Eagles cannot afford to underrate them. The coach is very good and Nigeria has some of the best players in the world

“They can beat any team in the world and why not win the 2022 World Cup in ?”

The winner of the group is guaranteed a place in the final play-off round, where the five teams to represent the African continent will be decided.

The Super Eagles have featured in all but one of the previous seven editions and will hope to reach the finals for their seventh time in their history.