Ikhsan Fandi links up with Singapore squad

Ikhsan Fandi returns to Singapore as he helps the Lions prepare for the World Cup Qualifiers

Singapore received a huge boost in its preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers as Ikhsan Fandi returned to train with the Lions.

Ikhsan had been absent when the Lions began centralised training on Monday but returned yesterday and immediately begun training with the team.

Singapore will be heavily reliant on the striker for goals especially after the veteran forward Khairul Amri pulled out of the squad.

More teams

Ikhsan currently plies his trade with Norwegian First Division club Raufoss IL, in Europe,