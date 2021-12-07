Iheanacho will get his chance at Leicester City – Rodgers

Manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted Kelechi Iheanacho would get his chance at Leicester City this season.

The Nigeria international was the Foxes’ hero last season – scoring 19 goals in all competitions as the King Power Stadium giants emerged as champions of the FA Cup.

That feat earned him the club’s top-scorers prize with his wonder strike against Crystal Palace in April getting recognised as Leicester City Goal of the Season.

This season, however, the former Manchester City prodigy has largely played as a substitute due to his poor form in front of goal.

For his contribution, he boasts three goals and five assists, averaging a goal involvement every 104 minutes, a far cry from Patson Daka’s one every 91 minutes.

Nonetheless, his boss at Leicester assured that he will get playing opportunities as the 2021-22 season progresses.

“I think we’ve said it before: he’s best in a two, that’s clear, that’s when he’s been really good,” Rodgers was quoted by Leicester Mercury.

“He’s training well, he’s a great professional, Kels, and he knows he’s going to feature over the course of this period at some point.”

The East Midlands-based outfit has failed to win any of their last two games in all competitions – with their latest outing a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

For Rodgers, that is not a question of their inability to score goals, while assuring that he is working on making the Foxes solid again.

“It’s not the goal scoring that’s been an issue for us. We’ve created chances, we’ve scored goals, and scored enough goals to win games,” he continued.

“My immediate concern is more getting that collective back, and getting that solidity into the team again and knowing that all of these guys will get a chance to play at some point.”

Leicester City head to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Serie A giants Napoli.

The Premier League side needs at least a draw to qualify for the Round of 16, while the Italians – who are without injured Victor Osimhen - need a win to scale through.

After that showdown in Naples, they return to England for Sunday’s English elite division encounter with Newcastle United.