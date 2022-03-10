Iheanacho scores first European goal of the season in Leicester City win

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his maiden European goal in the 2021-22 season as Leicester City defeated Rennes 2-0 in Thursday’s Uefa Europa Conference League match.

After providing the assist that helped the Foxes beat Leeds United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, Iheanacho was introduced as a second-half substitute and he sealed his team's win with a stoppage-time goal.

The Nigeria international replaced Zambia’s Patson Daka two minutes after the hour-mark and he finished off Marc Albrighton's assist with a curling strike in the 93rd minute.

It was Iheanacho’s first goal in a European tournament this campaign after seven matches, his last goal on the continent dates back to November 2020 when he bagged a brace against Sporting Braga.

The 25-year-old has now contributed six goals and eight assists for Brendan Rodgers' side across all competitions this season.

He described his goal as a ‘security’ for Leicester City ahead of the return fixture in Rennes next Thursday.

"It’s a massive goal for the group. Defending the 1-0 to that time was huge, but that’s a security goal,” Iheanacho told BBC Sport Leicester after the game.

Article continues below

"But we can’t dwell on it, we need to go there and win, and try and get through to the next round.

“We’re strong defensively and offensively now. We have found some form now and we’ll look to bring that into the next games. The dressing room is very happy."

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi played the entire duration alongside Ghana defender Daniel Amartey while new Super Eagles invitee Ademola Lookman came on as an 80th-minute substitute.