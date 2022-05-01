Iheanacho scores but Leicester City disappoint against Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City bowed 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League fixture, with Kelechi Iheanacho netting the Foxes’ only goal.

With Antonio Conte’s men leading 3-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, the Nigeria international pulled one back for the visitors at the death of the game.

Unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, Leicester travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they continued their chase for a place in Europe next season.

For the hosts, victory over the Brendan Rodgers men would brighten their chances of a Champions League berth in the 2022-23 campaign.

Spurs took a 22nd-minute lead courtesy of Kane’s fine strike. Benefitting from Son's inswinging corner, Kane shrugged off the attention of Ghana international Daniel Amartey before heading past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The England international now boasts 17 goals in 14 matches against the King Power Stadium giants in the Engish elite division, the most goals he has scored against any side.

In the competition’s history, only Alan Shearer (with 20 goals against Leeds) has scored more goals against a specific opponent.

Despite an improved display, the reigning English FA Cup champions attacked in numbers as they searched for an equaliser, however, their resistance was met by a strong Spurs backline.

At the hour mark, Conte’s team doubled their advantage through Son. Cristian Romero won the ball with a smart block tackle in midfield, before Dejan Kulusevski worked his way into the box and cuts the ball back for Son who drilled home.

The South Korea international sealed the win for the home team after completing his double in the 79th minute. Son has now contributed 11 goals with his left foot this season in the English elite division.

Article continues below

The only player to score more goals in a single season in the competition with their weaker foot is former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie (12 right-footed goals in 2011-12).

Despite looking dead and buried, Leicester City pulled one goal back thanks to Iheanacho’s last-gasp strike which increased his league tally to four. The Super Eagle evaded two Tottenham defenders before drilling a low shot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Iheanacho was in action from start to finish alongside Amartey and Senegal international Nampalys Mendy. Zambia international Patson Daka was handed a place in the starting XI but he was subbed off for Jamie Vardy in the 67th minute.