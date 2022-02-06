Iheanacho's goal not enough as Nottingham Forest stun Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho scored Leicester City’s only goal in their 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Nigeria striker returned to Brendan Rodgers' team on Sunday alongside his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi after their outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

However, Leicester City were outpowered in the opening 30 minutes as they conceded three goals within nine minutes.

Philip Zinckernagel opened the scoring for Steven Reid's side in the 23rd minute and a minute later, Brennan Johnson doubled their lead, followed by Joe Worrall's goal that made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute.

It was turning into a nightmare for the 2020-21 FA Cup winners until Iheanacho reduced the deficit in the 40th minute.

Thanks to an assist from James Maddison, the Super Eagles forward scored his third goal in all competitions this season.

The effort gave the Foxes hope of staging a comeback at the City Ground but it was dashed in the 61st minute as Diop Spence grabbed the fourth goal to seal the hosts' victory.

Iheanacho, Ndidi and Ghana defender Daniel Amartey played the duration of the match while Nigeria descent Ademola Lookman saw 65 minutes of action and Patson Daka came on for Harvey Barnes immediately after the break.

Earlier this year, Nottingham Forest stunned Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup and they are now through to the fifth round of the competition after negotiating their way past another Premier League club.

Following their disappointing exit from the cup competition, the African stars at Leicester City will turn their attention to Thursday's Premier League trip to Liverpool and they will hope to bounce back to winning ways.

The Foxes are 10th in the league table with 26 points after 20 matches.