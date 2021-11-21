Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has explained why striker Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced at the start of the second half in their 3-0 Premier League defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international was not involved when the Foxes played their last league match before the international break against Leeds United which ended in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

He was again overlooked for a start in the game against Chelsea at King Power Stadium on Saturday, with Rodgers preferring to start Jamie Vardy alongside Anglo-Nigerian Ademola Lookman.

Chelsea dominated Leicester from the onset and they were 1-0 up in the 14th minute courtesy of Antonio Rudiger before N'Golo Kante smashed home the second in the 28th minute.

Second-half substitute Christian Pulisic then sealed maximum points for the Blues in the 71st minute.

Iheanacho was introduced at the interval, coming on for Lookman while James Maddison replaced Harvey Barnes.

Rodgers has explained the decision to bring on the Super Eagle and Maddison as quoted by the club’s official website: “To bring more technique into the game. We played exactly the same system in the first half, trying to keep the two wingers in.

“[We wanted] to bring that technicality and physicality to the game. We changed it and the two guys; they came in and did well in the game, and were much better.”

Rodgers also acknowledged Leicester had lost to a better side: “The best team won. We were disappointing in the first half. We made much more of a game of it in the second half. We needed the goal, to get to 2-1, but we didn’t quite make it. No complaints. They were much better than us.”

On conceding the first goal from a corner, Rodgers said: “It’s a big, big issue for us, the set pieces. We’re conceding way too many and, obviously, we’re going behind in games and that’s giving us a big problem.

“We’ve looked at it and we need to work even harder on it and see where we’re at.

“They’ve given this Club so much over this last few years. We’re just going through a little spell, we’re not quite at our level, we’ve not quite got the confidence, and that’s when you need that support even more.”

Iheanacho, who has managed 11 appearances in the top-flight and scored one goal, will hope to earn a start when the Foxes host Legia Warsaw in their Group C match of the Europa League at King Power Stadium on Thursday.