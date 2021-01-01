Iheanacho and Ndidi miss out on Champions League berth as Africans shine on Premier' League's final day

The African stars made key contributions for their respective clubs in the English top-flight matches although they ended with mixed fortunes

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured prominently in Leicester City’s 4-2 defeat to Tottenham, but their contribution ultimately ended in disappointment on the last day of the 2020-21 Premier League season.



Needing a victory and hoping at least one of Chelsea or Liverpool drop points to secure a Champions League berth, the two Nigeria internationals - who played throughout the game - were unable to help the Foxes get the desired result.

Two goals from Jamie Vardy were not enough as a brace from Gareth Bale, a strike from Harry Kane and an own goal from Kasper Schmeichel ensured Spurs clinched all three points in the encounter.



The England international finished the campaign with 23 goals, one strike ahead of Salah to clinch the Golden Boot award for the third time.

It is the second consecutive time the Foxes missed out on a place in the Champions League on the last day of the Premier League.

Iheanacho and Ndidi have played significant roles for Leicester this season, helping them to win the FA Cup title.



Meanwhile, Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield, with Sadio Mane scoring the goals on the day.



Mane put Jurgen Klopp’s men in front in the 36th minute before completing his brace with a fine strike after he was set up by Salah, his 11th goal of the league campaign.



The victory secured the Reds a dramatic third place on the standings, having been 10 points behind Leicester with 10 games to go.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Pepe scored twice to help Arsenal secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ivory Coast international found the back of the net in the 49th minute before completing his brace on the hour mark.

The effort ensured the Gunners secure all three points and ended the campaign in the eighth spot on the table, finishing with 61 points from 38 games.

In another game, Bertrand Traore scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season to help Aston Villa stun Edouard Mendy‘s Chelsea 2-1.

The Burkina Faso international broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute after both sides had struggled to hit the back of the net.

The Blues then suffered a blow in the 46th minute when Senegal international Mendy suffered an injury and was replaced.

Anwar El-Ghazi then doubled the lead which was enough to seal the victory for Dean Smith's men despite a strike from Ben Chilwell.

Riyad Mahrez and Alex Iwobi were on parade as Manchester City demolished Everton 5-0 at Etihad Stadium.

The Algeria international set up Kevin De Bruyne to open the scoring in the 11th minute and played for 65 minutes before he was replaced by Sergio Aguero.

Iwobi made a second-half appearance in the encounter after he was brought on for Abdoulaye Doucoure moments before the hour mark.

The Nigeria international was not involved in the Toffees’ victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

While Mahrez ended the campaign with 14 goals and nine assists, Iwobi scored twice and set up three others in 36 appearances across all competitions.