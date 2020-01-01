Iheanacho misses penalty in Leicester City clash against Crystal Palace

The Nigeria international missed a glorious opportunity to add to his tally this season at Selhurst Park

Kelechi Iheanacho missed a penalty in ’s Premier League game against on Monday.

The centre-forward was handed his second league start of the campaign against Roy Hodgson’s men but missed an opportunity to give the Foxes the lead.

Article continues below

The King Power Stadium outfit were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute of the encounter after James Tomkins brought down Luke Thomas in the box.

More teams

Iheanacho was given the opportunity to take the penalty but the international missed the glorious chance, failing to fire his effort past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.