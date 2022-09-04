Iheanacho & Daka's goals fail to inspire struggling Leicester City past Brighton & Hove Albion

Both African stars were on target but the Foxes were defeated despite taking the lead first away from home

Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka scored but could not help Leicester City avoid a 5-2 Premier League defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Iheanacho, who has scored 15 goals and provided a further five assists in his last 25 starts for the club in the league, registered an early lead for the Foxes.

Leicester broke the deadlock inside one minute when Daka and Iheanacho combined superbly. Youri Tielemans won the ball in the midfield and passed it to Harvey Barnes, who picked out Daka with a reverse through-ball.

The Zambian laid the ball across the goal where Iheanacho was waiting to tap home.

Brighton responded well, and in the 10th minute, they drew level. In acres of space, Leandro Trossard did well to spot Solomon March at the back post. The Brighton man tussled for the aerial ball with Luke Thomas, who ended up scoring an own goal.

The Seagulls took the lead five minutes after they scored the equalizer. James Maddison lost the ball in midfield and Enock Mwepu took it and drove into the box. The Zambian spotted Moises Caicedo, who fired past Danny Ward into the far corner.

After a poor combination between Ward and Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Welbeck almost scored another goal for Brighton. Ward was off his line to collect a back-pass from the Nigerian, Welbeck pounced and tried to lob over the goalkeeper, but the ball flew over the bar in the 29th minute.

The Foxes restored parity three minutes after the half-hour mark through Daka. Tielemans’ pass from inside his own half was superbly taken by the Zambian, who – after a good run forward – managed to beat Sanchez in goal with a calm finish.

Brighton thought they had retaken the lead early in the second half, but Alexis MacAllister’s 47th thunderbolt was overruled by the VAR.

However, the home side fought and scored the third in the 64th minute. Gross – after he was fed the ball by MacAllister – laid a good pass to Trossard, who brilliantly found the far corner with his left foot.

The Foxes then conceded a penalty when Ndidi brought down Trossard at the edge of the box. MacAllister stepped up to take the corner and managed to beat Ward in the 71st minute as Brighton extended their lead.

Brighton registered their fifth goal of the day in the seventh minute of added time. MacAllister managed to bend a free-kick over the wall to beat an outstretched Leicester goalkeeper.