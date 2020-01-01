Iheanacho and Ndidi start for Leicester City against Bournemouth

The Nigeria internationals have been handed starting roles against the Cherries and will hope to help the Foxes secure a victory at Dean Court

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have been named in ’s lineup for their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Iheanacho has been in fine form since the restart of the English top-flight, having found the back of the net twice in his last three games.

The Super Eagles forward has a total of 10 goals in this campaign, including five in the Premier League to help the Foxes to their current fourth spot in the league.

More teams

The former striker will be making his 11th league start at Dean Court and will hope to help his side secure their 18th win of the season to boost their hopes.

Ndidi, meanwhile, has been a constant figure for the King Power Stadium outfit since his arrival in 2015 from Belgian club .

Article continues below

This season the 23-year-old has made 35 appearances across all competitions including 28 in the English top-flight.

The midfielder will be making his 26th start in the encounter and will hope to help Brendan Rodgers’ side bounce back to winning ways after last weekend’s draw against .

Sponsored by @eToro, here's your Leicester City side for #BouLei 📋 — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 12, 2020

The internationals will hope to impress in the encounter and help the Foxes secure all three points.