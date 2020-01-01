Igor Gomes' agent dreaming of Real Madrid move for Sao Paulo star

The young Brazilian is turning heads across Europe and the man guiding his future is keen on a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu

Igor Gomes' agent Wagner Ribeiro said he is dreaming of taking the Sao Paulo attacker to giants .

Sao Paulo's Gomes has attracted interest from across Europe, with the 21-year-old linked to Madrid, , and .

Madrid have spent heavily in the Brazilian market, signing young trio Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus in recent seasons.

And Ribeiro talked up the possibility of Gomes – who has been compared to Kaka – swapping Sao Paulo for Madrid.

"I've been working with Igor since he was 12 years old," Ribeiro told Fox Sports. "He is on the radar of all the big clubs in Europe.

"He is a starter at Sao Paulo and he is a different sort of player. He has the kind of style they appreciate in Europe: he scores goals, starts moves, makes assists...he is a complete player.

"There has been talk that Madrid want him but I said it wasn't the right time to talk about that. But I do have the dream of one day taking him to the Bernabeu.

"I like Real Madrid as a club. If the opportunity arises, I would do it with pleasure."

Sao Paulo coach Fernando Diniz recently conceded the coronavirus crisis may force the club's hand when it comes to possibly selling Gomes.

“I think it is tough for him to stay much time due to his age and talent," Diniz told Radio Transamerica in April.

“Sao Paulo will not escape [the crisis], nor will almost any Brazilian club. The clubs have to sell to meet their financial obligations. Up to a point, the club will be almost forced to sell.

“If you ask me what I want, it is clear: for him to stay as long as possible because he is a player with ability which is hard to find in Brazilian football, maybe in the world. He is vital for us.”

Gomes himself has remained focused on matters on the pitch, revealing that he's been watching Kevin De Bruyne in an attempt to boost his game.

“Now in my position the most complete player is De Bruyne. He helps in defence, scores, assists, controls play, dictates the tempo," Gomes told Globo.

"I try to watch that and put the best aspects in my own game.”